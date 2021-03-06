Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

GPN stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.24 and its 200-day moving average is $186.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.