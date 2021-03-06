Global Social Chain Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $141,739.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00774239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

