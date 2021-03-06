GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,408.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $18,408.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.80 or 0.03340052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00375465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.93 or 0.01023712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.00 or 0.00419884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00374326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.59 or 0.00255635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00022766 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

