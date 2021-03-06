Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Short Interest Update

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 417.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

