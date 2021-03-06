Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Shares Down 9.3%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) shares were down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 65,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 93,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70.

About Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

