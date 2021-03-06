GoByte Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,503.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. GoByte has a total market cap of $276,521.38 and approximately $3,503.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007062 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,476,949 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.