Golden Goose 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $414,209.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $414,209.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.00463412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00068110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00083367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00050965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00464726 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,257,092 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

