GoldFund Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 53% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $149,638.17 and $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 105.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006459 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005916 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

