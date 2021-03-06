Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $61,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

GEM stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

