Golos Blockchain (GLS) Hits Market Capitalization of $532,694.93

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $532,694.93 and approximately $21.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 250,512,075 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

