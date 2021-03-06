Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 36.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $4.11 million and $3.21 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.91 or 0.00460521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00082794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00461565 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

