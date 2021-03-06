Grand Central Investment Group Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

