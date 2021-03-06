Grand Central Investment Group Acquires New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Barrick Gold comprises 1.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

