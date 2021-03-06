Grand Central Investment Group Acquires Shares of 137,758 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

