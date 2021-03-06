Grand Central Investment Group Invests $1.51 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. PayPal comprises 1.4% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 44,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.