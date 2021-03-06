Grand Central Investment Group Invests $12.83 Million in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 236,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 11.5% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

