Grand Central Investment Group Invests $2.20 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Chevron makes up about 2.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

CVX opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.