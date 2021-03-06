Grand Central Investment Group Invests $2.73 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.4% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.34.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

