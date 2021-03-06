Grand Central Investment Group Purchases New Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Alamos Gold makes up about 1.1% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,057,000 after buying an additional 3,468,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 3,257,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 1,493,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after buying an additional 1,388,052 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGI. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

AGI stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

