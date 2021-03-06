Grand Central Investment Group Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after buying an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $201,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.