Grand Central Investment Group Purchases Shares of 736 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,730.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

