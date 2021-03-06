Grand Central Investment Group Takes Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 491,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises about 3.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group owned about 3.96% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

FCG opened at $14.01 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

