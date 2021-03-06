Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $115,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

