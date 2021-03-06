Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $1,306.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.79 or 0.00375346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

