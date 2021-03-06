Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 631,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,898 shares of company stock worth $2,657,976. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.