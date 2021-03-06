Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report sales of $619.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $640.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $632.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $24.77 on Friday. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $883.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.87.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

