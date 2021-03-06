Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Down 22%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was down 22% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 2,701,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,534,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

