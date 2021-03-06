GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $124.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.31 million to $127.60 million. GreenSky reported sales of $133.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $520.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $523.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $583.88 million, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $588.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 161,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 383,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.07 on Friday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 121.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

