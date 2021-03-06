GridCoin Market Cap Hits $4.85 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $14,396.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

