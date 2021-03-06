Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Grin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,635.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.07 or 0.03336472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00372093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.86 or 0.01021177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.25 or 0.00411508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00367245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00249839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00023268 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 67,225,500 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

