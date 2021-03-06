Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $283,347.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Insiders sold 386,765 shares of company stock worth $15,937,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

