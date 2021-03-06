Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Update

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 28th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,718,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 539.5% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

