Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.67. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 991,980 shares changing hands.

Separately, Santander cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

