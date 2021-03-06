GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 162,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

GSIT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.88. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $198,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,057,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the third quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

