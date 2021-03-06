GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of GSX Techedu worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after buying an additional 4,773,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 655,012 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $130,534,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -240.49 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $149.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CLSA raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

