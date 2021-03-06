Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,174 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

