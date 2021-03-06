GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report $157.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.60 million and the highest is $158.76 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $714.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.24. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $217.50.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,421,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,208 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,290. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

