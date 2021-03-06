HackenAI (HAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00467224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00068611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00078509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00460492 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

