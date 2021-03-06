Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 477,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 614,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $$9.05 during trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.