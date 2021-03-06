Hakka.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $14.43 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $611,921.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00466425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00068591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00458809 BTC.

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,219,160 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

