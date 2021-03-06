Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 574,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

