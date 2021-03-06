Handshake (HNS) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $103.72 million and $646,530.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,642.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.45 or 0.03378654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00373778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.01021784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.20 or 0.00417753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00366394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00254344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00022740 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 359,509,338 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

