Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce sales of $53.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.70 million and the highest is $54.70 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $214.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $217.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $215.10 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

