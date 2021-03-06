HARD Protocol Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.29 million and $4.58 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00462464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00078217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083180 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00050809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00463721 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.