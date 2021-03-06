Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $49.10.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
