Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRGLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.