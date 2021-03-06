Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Lifted by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 3.9% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,467,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,920,000 after purchasing an additional 168,777 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 352.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 123,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 194,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 327,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

