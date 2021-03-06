Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Stake Boosted by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,339 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 58.01% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.85. 1,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

