Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 408,907 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.74.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

