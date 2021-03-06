Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $7,483,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

