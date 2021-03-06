Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

